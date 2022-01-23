Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $165.35 and last traded at $164.19, with a volume of 182378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.00.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

