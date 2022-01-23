Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 36,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 508,372 shares.The stock last traded at $48.02 and had previously closed at $48.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

