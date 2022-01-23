Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as C$1,171.87 and last traded at C$1,182.48, with a volume of 188711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,282.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,132.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

In other news, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,652.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,744.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,820.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company has a market cap of C$126.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.