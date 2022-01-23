Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE WHN opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

