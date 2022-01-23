Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.77 ($44.06).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €33.32 ($37.86) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

