Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 26th (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Revelstone Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RCACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 26th. Revelstone Capital Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCACU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

