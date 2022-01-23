Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$11.50 by Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) received a C$11.50 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

