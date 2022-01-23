IN8bio Inc’s (NASDAQ:INAB) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 26th

IN8bio’s (NASDAQ:INAB) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 26th. IN8bio had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IN8bio stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

