BurTech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

BurTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BRKHU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 24th. BurTech Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BRKHU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. BurTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

