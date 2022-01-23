Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arrival Put Options (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 63,300 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,235% compared to the average volume of 4,743 put options.

ARVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVL opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Arrival has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

