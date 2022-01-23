Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Announces January 27th IPO

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is planning to raise $275 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, January 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 25,000,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd generated $70.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $24.9 million. The company has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing. Data generation has increased dramatically over the past 10 years, creating new and complicated challenges in both circuit and system design. Our proprietary SerDes and DSP technologies enable us to disrupt competition in existing markets, lead the way into emerging markets, and innovate to create new market opportunities. While many others in the data infrastructure industry struggle to meet customers’ increasing performance and energy efficiency requirements, we continue to innovate to deliver groundbreaking solutions. A recent example is the announcement of our HiWire Switch AEC and open-source implementation with Microsoft that helps realize Microsoft’s vision for a highly reliable network-managed dual-Top-of-Rack (ToR) architecture (a network architecture design in which computing equipment located within the same or an adjacent rack are, for redundancy, connected to two in-rack network switches, which are, in turn, connected to aggregation switches via fiber optic cables), overcoming complex and slow legacy enterprise approaches, simplifying deployment, and improving connection reliability in the datacenter. The multi-billion-dollar data infrastructure market that we serve is driven largely by hyperscale data centers (hyperscalers), high performance computing (HPC) and 5G infrastructure. The demands for increased bandwidth, improved power and cost efficiency, and heightened security have simultaneously and dramatically expanded as work, education and entertainment have rapidly digitized across myriad end-point users. Within the data infrastructure ecosystem, we target the wired connectivity market as it relates to communication electronics, which Gartner forecasts will grow from $12 billion in 2020 to $17 billion in 2025.* 650 Group forecasts that within this market, hyperscalers will be one of the primary drivers of growth for connectivity solutions and that higher speed 400G and 800G switches in the datacenter in particular will grow at a 49% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025. Additionally, we estimate that the market for high-speed connectivity products will grow from $2 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025. Our core technology is standard-agnostic, and any high-speed connectivity environment, such as the enterprise, HPC or consumer environment, could be a target for our disruptive solutions. We believe our market opportunity will continue to grow as the technical challenges of delivering higher speeds create increasingly challenging technical or cost hurdles for incumbent providers. “.

CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD was founded in 2008 and has 354 employees. The company is located at c/o Maples Corporate Services, Limited, PO Box 309, Ugland House Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands and can be reached via phone at (408) 664-9329 or on the web at http://www.credosemi.com/.

