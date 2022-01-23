Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,384 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average daily volume of 288 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITQ opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.05% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

