Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,795% compared to the typical daily volume of 447 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

