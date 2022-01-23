FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $40.82 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Tesla stock opened at $943.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $947.93 billion, a PE ratio of 305.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,051.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $883.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.