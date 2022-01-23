Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.71.

AGI stock opened at C$8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

