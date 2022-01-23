General Electric (GE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GE stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

