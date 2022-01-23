Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEBO opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

