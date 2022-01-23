Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.59 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$154.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$159.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$149.08.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$150.73.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

