Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) to Hold

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “
OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $501.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.18. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $357.73 and a 12 month high of $519.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.
