Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €163.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €163.00 ($185.23) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ML. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €155.63 ($176.85).

Shares of ML stock opened at €149.90 ($170.34) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($148.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.51.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

