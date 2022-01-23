Erika Schraner Acquires 10,037 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) insider Erika Schraner acquired 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £50,486.11 ($68,885.40).

LON BYIT opened at GBX 489.40 ($6.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 346.98 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 588.50 ($8.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 549.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.93. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.87) price objective for the company.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

