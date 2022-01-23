Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday.

GORO opened at $1.77 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 161.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 111.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 326,266 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 180.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.