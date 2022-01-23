John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Purchases 2,732 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,759.99).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,761.11).
Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.51. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 353.30 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.42.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.