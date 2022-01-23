John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Purchases 2,732 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,759.99).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,761.11).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.51. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 353.30 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.68) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($4.14).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.