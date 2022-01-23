Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 103.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.65 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 91,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 847.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

