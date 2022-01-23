Analyzing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ENI has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ENI and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 5 12 0 2.71 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Lekoil.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and Lekoil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 1.04 -$9.86 billion $1.02 29.02 Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Lekoil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENI.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 2.53% 6.85% 2.26% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ENI beats Lekoil on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

About Lekoil

Lekoil Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

