Reviewing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Getinge alerts:

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Getinge and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 11.83% 16.12% 8.44% Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

Risk and Volatility

Getinge has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Getinge and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Getinge presently has a consensus target price of $41.32, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Getinge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Getinge is more favorable than Star Equity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getinge and Star Equity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.25 billion 2.81 $353.05 million $1.42 25.27 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.09 -$6.46 million $0.04 31.26

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Getinge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Getinge beats Star Equity on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.