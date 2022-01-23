Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Announces $0.22 Dividend

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Value Line has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. 55,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,622. Value Line has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $58.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

