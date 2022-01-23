Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $305.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

