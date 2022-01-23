Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 525,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 82.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 346.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 251,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women's reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil.

