FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 370.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

