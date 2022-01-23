Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

GAMB stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. Analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.