Ergo Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.37 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $93.37 million and $2.84 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00008292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,175.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.44 or 0.06926492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00305562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.30 or 0.00833817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00069271 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00432654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00255547 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

