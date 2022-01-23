Smaugs NFT Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $80,954.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00051483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.01 or 0.06916759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.94 or 0.99804678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

