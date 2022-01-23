Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001913 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $127.79 million and approximately $467,192.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.00268735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,735,495 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

