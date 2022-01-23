PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Market Cap Achieves $6.43 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $95,958.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

