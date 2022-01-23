-$0.25 EPS Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 195,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,760. The stock has a market cap of $445.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

