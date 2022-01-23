Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 151.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 220.9%.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.40. 262,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,631. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

