YENTEN Price Reaches $0.0019 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $79,647.88 and approximately $37.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,202.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.44 or 0.06923987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00306747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.26 or 0.00835890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00069443 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00432065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00255065 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

