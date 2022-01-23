Analysts Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to post sales of $162.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.40 million and the lowest is $158.87 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,061. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

