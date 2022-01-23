Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $729.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.40 million and the lowest is $710.21 million. Stantec posted sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

STN traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,373. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.