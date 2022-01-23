DEAPcoin Price Up 75.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $172.44 million and $8.00 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,633,654,986 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

