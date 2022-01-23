$144.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post $144.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.18 million to $146.40 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $536.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.18 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 1,067,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,238. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

