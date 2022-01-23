TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce sales of $10.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TACT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697 over the last three months. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 38,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,419. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

