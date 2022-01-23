$41.96 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post sales of $41.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the lowest is $41.81 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $144.40 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.14 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NSTG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.