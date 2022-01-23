PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $326.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the lowest is $319.80 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $998.48 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PJT traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 216,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.