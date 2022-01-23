ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $810,691.80

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $810,691.80 and approximately $4,308.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00268634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00082373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00101782 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001912 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

