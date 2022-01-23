Brokerages Expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report sales of $146.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $724.68 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million.

HLLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.46. 210,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,421. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63.

