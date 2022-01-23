Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.24 ($8.22).

LHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €6.91 ($7.85). The company had a trading volume of 7,175,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.