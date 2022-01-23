Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $24.20

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

SBH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,749. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

