Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,638. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

